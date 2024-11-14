India demands extradition of wanted terrorist Arsh Dalla after reports of his arrest in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Arsh Dalla

New Delhi: India on Thursday reacted to the media reports which claimed the arrest of Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla-- a wanted terrorist in Canada-- and demanded his extradition to New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, detailed how New Delhi had informed Ottawa about his illegal activities in India and abroad and demanded his deportation to face justice in India.

"We have seen media reports circulating since 10 November on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force. Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

How did Canada ignore Arsh Dalla's illegal activities?

The MEA noted Dalla, a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and terrorist acts including terror financing. New Delhi had sent a Red Corner Notice against him in May 2022. He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Indian government had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest which was declined. Additional information was provided in this case but the Justin Trudeau-led government did not take action.

Subsequently, a separate request was also sent to Canada under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Arsh Dalla’s suspected residential address. Besides, the Indian government also informed Ottawa about his illegal financial transactions to India, moveable/immovable properties, and details of mobile numbers. MEA claimed the details were provided to Canadian authorities in January last year. Later, in December 2023, the Department of Justice of Canada sought additional information on the case. A reply to these queries was sent in March this year.

"In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request. Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," New Delhi said in strong words.

Who is Arsh Dalla?

Dalla is involved in many cases of targeted killings, extortion and terrorist activities and is proscribed under UAPA as a designated terrorist. His associates had, shot dead Manohar Lal s/o Asaram, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower (November 2020). He was also involved in hatching a conspiracy to kidnap and kill Shakti Singh, another Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

In a Facebook post, he had taken responsibility for the murder of Paramjeet Singh, 45, an electrician from Bardeke village, Jagraon. Based on the interrogation of his associates, he is an expert in radicalisation and motivating the youth to commit terror/crime in India, in association with the wanted terrorist Nijjar (now dead). He also uses Facebook for recruiting and instigating youth to participate in his criminal/terror activities. A lookout circular has been issued against him by Punjab Police. According to sources in Indian security agencies, Arshdeep Singh Dalla or Arsh Dalla lives in Canada with his wife.

Also Read: Arsh Dalla, Khalistani terrorist, arrested in Canada amid diplomatic tensions with India: Reports