India and Pakistan were on the brink of nuclear war ahead of ceasefire, claims Donald Trump

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war before a ceasefire agreement was reached amid the soaring tensions between the two nations. Speaking at the White House, Trump asserted that had the two South Asian neighbours not agreed to de-escalate tensions, the world might have witnessed a devastating nuclear war that could have cost millions of lives. "India and Pakistan were standing at the brink of a nuclear war," he said, expressing relief that a ceasefire was achieved just in time to avert disaster.

Notably, Trump's statements came just moments before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address to the nation at 8 pm on Monday. In his address, Trump also praised the leadership of India and Pakistan, saying they were able to fully understand the seriousness of the situation. He stated that the United States would support both countries in matters of trade. Trump also warned that if the conflict had not been halted, the US would not have extended any trade assistance.