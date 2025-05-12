India and Pakistan were on the brink of nuclear war ahead of ceasefire, claims Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war before a ceasefire agreement was reached amid the soaring tensions between the two nations. Speaking at the White House, Trump asserted that had the two South Asian neighbours not agreed to de-escalate tensions, the world might have witnessed a devastating nuclear war that could have cost millions of lives. "India and Pakistan were standing at the brink of a nuclear war," he said, expressing relief that a ceasefire was achieved just in time to avert disaster.
Notably, Trump's statements came just moments before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address to the nation at 8 pm on Monday. In his address, Trump also praised the leadership of India and Pakistan, saying they were able to fully understand the seriousness of the situation. He stated that the United States would support both countries in matters of trade. Trump also warned that if the conflict had not been halted, the US would not have extended any trade assistance.
"I am very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation. And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it, let's stop it. If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade. People have never really used trade the way I used it. By that, I can tell you, and all of a sudden they said. I think we're gonna stop, and they have," Trump added.