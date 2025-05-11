Millions of good and innocent people could have died: Donald Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire India-Pakistan ceasefire: India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump praised the ceasefire 'understanding' reached between India and Pakistan following four days of heightened tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that the conflict had the potential to cause millions of deaths.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

What did Trump say?

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done," Trump wrote today on Truth Social.

Kapil Sibal on Trump's post

On US President Donald Trump's post, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said, "Many questions will be raised on this tweet as well... So what happened (regarding India-Pakistan understanding), how and why, no information has been given to us regarding this... So we will not issue any criticism today. We only want a special parliament session and an all-party meeting to be called. I want to appeal to all political parties not to attend the meeting until the government assures them that the Prime Minister will be present at the meeting as well... I am confident that if Dr Manmohan Singh had been the Prime Minister today, he would be present in the all-party meeting, and a special session would have been called too."

India-Pakistan ceasefire

On Saturday, India and Pakistan came to an understanding to cease all forms of military engagement—across land, air, and sea—with immediate effect. However, hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, Pakistan violated the ceasefire and attacked India with drones and heavy firing in several parts of the country, including Samba, Akhnoor, and Udhampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. "For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

