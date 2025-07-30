In a first, Arab nations condemn October 7 attacks, urge Hamas to end rule in Gaza France and Saudi Arabia, who co-chaired the conference at the UN in New York, have welcomed the declaration, calling it "historic and unprecedented".

Tel Aviv:

Several Arab and Muslim countries - including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and Jordan - on Tuesday condemned the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas, and asked the Palestinian group to end its rule in the Gaza Strip, bringing an end to the war.

In a declaration that was signed by the Arab League, the European Union (EU) and 17 other countries at a United Nations (UN) conference in New York, Hamas was also urged to release all hostages it is still holding, as it urged for the rehabilitation of Palestinian nationals.

"In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State," the declaration read, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Arab nations condemn Israel's action in Gaza Strip

In the seven-page declaration, the Arab states and the Muslim countries also condemned Israel's action in the Gaza Strip, urging the Israeli leadership to end its ban on the UN agencies for the Palestinian refugees. They also urged the deployment of foreign forces to bring the situation in Gaza under control.

"We also condemn the attacks by Israel against civilians in Gaza and civilian infrastructure, siege and starvation, which have resulted in a devastating humanitarian catastrophe and protection crisis," the declaration read.

France, Saudi Arabia welcome the declaration

France and Saudi Arabia, who co-chaired the conference, have welcomed the declaration, calling it "historic and unprecedented". In a statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the declaration expresses the Arab world's intention to "normalise relations" with Israel.

About the war in Gaza

It's been 21 months into the conflict in Gaza following the October 7 attacks in Israel, leading to the death of more than 1,200. According to the UN, this war has displaced nearly most of Gaza's 2.3 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis in the region.

