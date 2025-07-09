Israeli report accuses Hamas of using sexual violence as 'weapon of war' on October 7 Testimonies revealed at least 15 instances of sexual assault, including four cases of gang rape. Two male hostages reported being forcibly stripped and physically abused, while others endured threats of forced marriage and various forms of sexualised violence.

Tel Aviv (Israel):

A new Israeli report has accused Hamas of systematically using sexual violence as a weapon during its October 7, 2023, assault on Israel. The findings build on earlier investigations by Israeli and international rights organisations, as well as the United Nations.

Key findings from Dinah project report

The report was compiled by the Dinah Project, a team of legal and gender experts. It draws on a range of sources, including:

Testimonies from survivors and witnesses

Interviews with first responders

Forensic, visual, and audio evidence

It found patterns of sexual violence that point to a deliberate strategy rather than isolated acts of brutality. These included:

Victims were discovered naked or partially clothed, with their hands bound

Signs of gang rape, followed by execution

Instances of genital mutilation and public humiliation

Use of forced nudity and sexual abuse against male hostages

The report concluded that such acts were tactically used to terrorise and dehumanise, making sexual violence an intentional weapon of war.

Evidence and testimonies

The findings include accounts from:

One survivor of an attempted rape at a music festival

15 returned hostages, many of whom witnessed or experienced abuse

17 eyewitnesses

Multiple first responders

Accounts pointed to at least 15 cases of sexual assault, including four gang rapes. Two male hostages described being stripped naked and physically assaulted, while others were subjected to threats of forced marriage and sexualised violence.

Challenges in prosecuting conflict-related sexual violence

A core theme of the report is the difficulty in prosecuting such crimes, as many victims were killed during or after the assaults or are too traumatised to testify.

To address this, the report urges a new legal approach:

Accept broader forms of evidence beyond direct victim testimony

Recognise the systematic silencing of victims

Apply joint criminal responsibility to all attackers, not just those linked to specific acts

This would pave the way for justice not only for victims of the October 7 attack but also in other conflict zones, the authors argue.

Global and legal context

The report aligns with earlier findings:

The United Nations reported “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape and sexual torture during the attack. The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor had already sought arrest warrants against Hamas leaders for “rape and other acts of sexual violence as crimes against humanity.” While Hamas has repeatedly denied such allegations, it has not responded to the latest report.

Backdrop of ongoing conflict

The report comes as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue in the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza. Over 1,200 Israelis were killed and 251 taken hostage on October 7. Israel believes more than half of the remaining 50 hostages are no longer alive.

The Dinah Project’s findings are likely to intensify calls for greater accountability and may influence how sexual violence in conflict is legally addressed in the future.