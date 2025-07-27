Fake passport, Rafah tunnel and more: How Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's wife escaped from Gaza Samar Abu Zamer used forged documents and left Gaza through the Rafah border, crossing into Egypt. Notably, the IDF had released a video of Zamer and her children entering a Hamas tunnel, along with her children, in January, believing that she had gone underground.

New Delhi:

Samar Abu Zamer, the widow of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israel, has left Gaza and now lives in Turkey. Zamer has also remarried in Turkey, according to a report by a local Israeli media outlet, which further claimed that the wedding was organised by Hamas political bureau member Fathi Hammad.

"She’s no longer here—she crossed through the Rafah border using a fake passport," Gazan sources told Israeli media outlet Ynet, while noting that the "operation involved high-level coordination, logistical support, and large sums of money that regular Gazans don’t have."

How did Zamer flee Gaza?

According to Ynet, Zamer used forged documents - possibly a passport of another Gazan woman - and left Gaza through the Rafah border, crossing into Egypt. Notably, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had released a video of Zamer and her children entering a Hamas tunnel, along with her children, in January, believing that she had gone underground. However, sources confirmed to Ynet that Zamer has completely left Gaza and now lives in Turkey.

After her video was released by the IDF, Zamer was criticised by many for carrying a 'Hermes Birkin handbag' in a Hamas tunnel.

Another Hamas leader's wife missing

The Ynet report also claimed that Najwa Sinwar, wife Yahya Sinwar's brother Muhammad Sinwar, who was also killed by the Israeli forces, has also gone missing. Quoting sources, Ynet claimed that Najwa has also left Gaza, along with her children, but much before her husband's death. Like Zamer, she has also reportedly moved to Turkey.

The report further claimed that she also used the Rafah tunnel, crossing into Egypt, and probably had used forged documents to escape.

More than 59,000 people killed in Gaza war

It's been nearly two years since the beginning of the war in Gaza, and 59,700 people have lost their lives so far, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Multiple agencies, including the United Nations (UN), have claimed that the situation in Gaza is in a dire state, and there is an acute shortage of food, water, medicine, fuel and other supplies due to Israel's blockade.

However, Israel has now allowed 4,500 trucks for the UN and other groups to distribute aid under pressure from the international community.