Israel declares daily ceasefire in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid amid ongoing conflict with Hamas Israel announces a daily pause in Gaza fighting to allow humanitarian aid, amid soaring casualties and ongoing ceasefire talks with Hamas.

New Delhi:

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified in recent weeks, with continuous airstrikes on Gaza. However, in a significant development, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that it would implement a temporary daily pause in fighting across three areas of Gaza to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), military operations will be halted daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM (local time) in the regions of Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, until further notice. The IDF stated that this measure aims to allow humanitarian agencies to deliver essential aid such as food, water, and medical supplies to civilians affected by the conflict.

Humanitarian aid and safe corridors

The military has also committed to establishing secure routes to facilitate the movement of aid convoys. This comes as aid organisations struggle to reach people in need amid the ongoing conflict and growing fears of famine in Gaza.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced plans to airdrop supplies and coordinate corridors for United Nations aid convoys. The move followed reports of a surge in deaths due to hunger and warnings from global experts of a potential famine that has been months in the making. In recent weeks, several Palestinians have reportedly died while attempting to access humanitarian assistance.

Netanyahu on ceasefire talks

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that his government is exploring alternative avenues for ceasefire negotiations with Hamas. He revealed that Israel had received a new proposal for a ceasefire from Hamas, signaling possible shifts in the ongoing diplomatic stalemate.

Casualties continue to rise

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 59,000 people have died and over 142,000 others have been injured since the start of the war. The ministry did not specify how many of the casualties were civilians or militants, but noted that more than half of the deceased were women and children.'

Background: How the war began

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. This prompted a full-scale military response from Israel, resulting in months of relentless airstrikes, ground operations, and civilian displacement in Gaza.

International response and ongoing crisis

The conflict has drawn international concern, with repeated calls for both sides to agree to a ceasefire and prioritise humanitarian access. However, ceasefire talks have repeatedly stalled, and conditions on the ground continue to worsen, especially for civilians trapped in the war zone.

The newly announced daily pause in hostilities marks a rare window of relief, but whether it leads to a broader ceasefire remains uncertain.

(AP inputs)