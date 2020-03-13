Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for Coronavirus

Home Affairs Minister of Australia Peter Dutton has tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. Dutton had recently returned from the United States. The minister met with American, UK, Canadian and NZ officials in Washington on 6 March, as part of the Five Eyes network.
The Australian Home Minister took to Twitter to cofirm that he is infected. He said: "This morning I woke up with a temperature and a sore throat,” he said in a statement. “I immediately contacted the Queensland department of health and was subsequently tested for Covid-19 ... the test had returned positive.”
“I feel fine and will provide an update in due course," he added.
Earlier today, Dutton did not attend his usual Today Show interview. Host Allison Langdon said it was “a stomach bug”. As stated in his release today, Dutton said he woke up with the symptoms this morning and got the test back this afternoon.
