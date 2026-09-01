Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi get relief as Pakistan HC bars solitary confinement

Islamabad:

A Pakistan high court on Tuesday (September 1) directed jail authorities to ensure that former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are not kept in solitary confinement. Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro announced the verdict after holding that petitions challenging the alleged solitary confinement of Khan and Bibi were maintainable.

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician and his wife are currently being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where they are serving lengthy prison sentences in corruption and related cases.

Court directs implementation of directions within 15 days

The court also directed jail authorities to allow Khan's family members to meet him in accordance with jail rules and ordered arrangements for telephone conversations between the former prime minister and his sons.

The IHC further instructed Adiala jail authorities to provide Khan with newspapers and books on a daily basis and ensure that he receives medical care as prescribed under the applicable jail rules.

The jail superintendent was directed to implement the court's orders and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro had reserved the verdict on August 6 on separate petitions filed by Khan's sister Aleema Khanum and Bushra Bibi's daughter Mubashra Khawar Maneka, challenging the alleged solitary confinement of Khan and Bibi.

Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have described as politically motivated. His supporters and relatives have repeatedly alleged that authorities have restricted his access to family members and adequate medical care. The government has rejected such allegations.

Bibi was first jailed on January 31, 2024, after her conviction in a corruption-related case, and was released on bail on October 24 that year after nearly nine months in prison. She was re-arrested on January 17, 2025, following her conviction in another corruption-related case and remains detained at Adiala Jail, having since received additional sentences in corruption-related cases.

SC ordered govt to shift Imran Khan to private hospital

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a request by Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan's request for an early hearing of a contempt petition against government officials over alleged non-compliance with its August 18 order directing the former PM's transfer to a private hospital, Dawn News reported.

The Supreme Court had on August 18 ordered the government to shift Khan to the private-run Shifa International Hospital following months of concerns raised by his family and supporters over his health, particularly an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.

However, on the night of August 20-21, Khan was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and diagnostic examinations instead of Shifa Hospital. He was subsequently taken back to Adiala Jail.

(With PTI inputs)

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