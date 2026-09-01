SCO Bishkek declaration backs India's anti-terror push, boosts fight against narco-terrorism and crimes

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan):

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek has delivered several outcomes that strengthen India's cooperation with member states on terrorism, narco-terrorism, organised crime and other transnational security challenges. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the heads of state of other SCO member countries in signing the Bishkek Declaration marking the 25th anniversary of the organisation. The 26th SCO Summit was held in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek from August 31 to September 1, 2026, under the theme "25 Years of the SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity."

The declaration gives India a wider platform to put forward its position on regional security, connectivity and development while deepening its engagement with Central Asia and the broader Eurasian region.

SCO steps up cooperation against terrorism, organised crime

One of the key outcomes for India was the approval of regulations for the Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States. The framework is expected to strengthen cooperation among SCO partners in dealing with terrorism, extremism, organised crime and other transnational threats. It will also support greater coordination and information sharing between member states on security challenges that cross national borders.

For India, the move assumes significance as New Delhi has consistently called for stronger international cooperation against terrorism and has advocated a zero-tolerance approach to terror networks and their financing.

New measures target synthetic drugs and addiction

The SCO leaders also adopted a programme to coordinate measures against the proliferation of synthetic drugs and their precursors until 2030. The initiative seeks to address the growing challenge of synthetic narcotics, prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals and improve information sharing and operational coordination between enforcement agencies of member states.

Another programme on cooperation in combating drug addiction until 2030 was also signed. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative complements India's efforts to reduce drug demand by encouraging the exchange of practices related to prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. Together, these measures give India additional avenues to work with SCO partners on both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem.

India gets greater say in SCO's evolving framework

The summit also saw the signing of a protocol amending and adding to the SCO Charter of June 7, 2002. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the changes will allow India to participate in shaping the organisation's evolving institutional framework and help ensure that its interests are reflected in the SCO's future functioning. The protocol also supports the inclusion of English within the SCO framework, potentially giving India greater scope to participate in the organisation's institutional processes.

Cooperation against cross-border crime gets a boost

Another important outcome was a protocol amending the 2010 agreement on cooperation among SCO governments in combating crime. The measure is aimed at strengthening India's cooperation with partner countries against organised and cross-border crime while enabling closer coordination among law enforcement agencies.

The leaders also signed a memorandum between authorised agencies of SCO member states on cooperation in the field of information. The agreement can facilitate institutional exchanges and provide greater scope for India's perspectives and initiatives to reach the wider SCO information space.

India expands cooperation on climate and energy

The Bishkek summit was not limited to security issues. SCO countries also signed a memorandum on cooperation in combating climate change. The framework creates an additional avenue for collaboration on climate adaptation and mitigation, technology cooperation and capacity building, while supporting India's broader development priorities.

The leaders separately adopted statements on developing cooperation in energy systems and on energy conservation and efficiency. These initiatives seek to promote cooperation in modernising and strengthening energy systems while encouraging exchanges of technology, expertise and best practices.

Disaster response cooperation also on agenda

The SCO leaders adopted a statement on providing assistance to states affected by emergencies. The arrangement can help member countries share expertise and build capacity in disaster management and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. It also opens room for cooperation on disaster-resilient infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.

27 other documents signed at Bishkek summit

The Bishkek Declaration was accompanied by 27 other documents covering security, logistics, energy, climate change and institutional cooperation. Among them was an action plan for developing ports and logistics centres of SCO member countries for 2026-2030. The leaders also adopted a declaration on strengthening multilateral cooperation on nuclear and physical nuclear security, along with measures concerning energy systems and the proposed SCO "Green Technology Corridor" for 2026-2030.

These agreements underline the SCO's expanding agenda beyond traditional security concerns and reflect a broader focus on connectivity, technology, energy and sustainable development.

PM Modi reiterates India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi used his address at the SCO Summit to underline India's position on terrorism and regional stability. The Prime Minister reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward for resolving conflicts. At the same time, he called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and stressed that there should be no double standards in the global fight against terror.

PM Modi also highlighted connectivity, technology, innovation, startups and youth engagement as important areas for cooperation among SCO countries. He further announced India's readiness to host the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum, adding another dimension to India's engagement with the grouping.

Why the Bishkek outcomes matter for India

The latest SCO agreements provide India with multiple channels to advance its priorities across security, organised crime, narcotics, energy, climate action, disaster management and regional connectivity. The stronger focus on terrorism, synthetic drugs and cross-border crime is particularly relevant to India's long-standing push for coordinated action against transnational threats. At the same time, India's participation in institutional and economic initiatives allows New Delhi to deepen its engagement with Central Asia and other SCO members.

(With inputs from ANI)

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