Nepal digs through mud and grief as rescue teams battle tough conditions, over 160 Indians evacuated

Highlights The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,050.

Around 4,000 people remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued.

A 24-member Indian tunnel rescue team deployed at hydropower tunnels in Chilime.

New Delhi:

As rescue and relief operations continue in flood-ravaged Nepal, India has evacuated 163 of its nationals following the devastating flash floods that have claimed more than 1,000 lives. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is continuing its rescue and relief efforts in close coordination with Nepalese authorities. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the latest update on Tuesday, along with details of India's specialised rescue and forensic teams working on the ground. According to the MEA, 163 Indian nationals have been rescued from the flood-affected areas, with five more people being evacuated since the previous update. Jaiswal also said that 151 Indian nationals left China on Tuesday as part of the ongoing efforts to facilitate the movement of affected Indians.

"Update on Indian nationals and Indian rescue and relief efforts in Nepal (as of 1930 hrs on 01 Sept 2026). Number of Indian nationals rescued: 163 (with the addition of 5 new individuals since yesterday). Number of Indian nationals who have left China today: 151," Jaiswal posted on X.

Indian tunnel rescue team faces major challenges

A 19-member specialised forensic team from India began operations in Kathmandu on Sunday. At the same time, an Indian tunnel rescue team has been deployed to assist with search and rescue operations at hydropower tunnels in Chilime.

The tunnel team has faced extremely difficult conditions while attempting to access the affected underground areas. "Tunnel rescue team: After establishing a foothold at hydropower tunnels in Chilime, the Indian tunnel rescue team had to overcome several challenges such as extremely restricted access space, limitations on use of specialised equipment due to terrain, and a marshy tunnel floor. Using innovative methods and improvised floats, the team was able to move deeper in the tunnel. Its efforts will continue tomorrow to try and rescue any individuals that may be trapped inside," the statement said.

Despite the restricted space, difficult terrain and marshy conditions inside the tunnel, the team managed to advance deeper using improvised techniques and equipment. The rescue operation will continue in an effort to locate and save anyone who may still be trapped inside.

Indian forensic team speeds up DNA analysis

India's specialised forensic team has also expanded its operations in Kathmandu. Jaiswal said the 19-member team was working in coordination with its Nepalese counterparts on forensic tasks, including DNA examination and analysis. "This will help expedite the processing of DNA samples in Nepal," he said.

The forensic effort is particularly important as authorities continue to deal with a large number of missing people following the disaster. Faster processing and identification of DNA samples can help authorities establish the identities of victims and provide information to families awaiting news of their loved ones.

Nepal flood death toll crosses 1,000

The scale of the disaster remains immense as the death toll from the devastating flash floods rose to 1,003 on Tuesday, with security forces recovering additional bodies from eight districts, officials said. Around 4,000 people are still missing, while nearly 12,000 people have been rescued, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The disaster struck on August 26 after flash floods triggered by the collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border swept through towns and villages in northern and central Nepal. The sudden surge of water caused widespread destruction and left thousands of people stranded, missing or displaced.

India continues relief efforts in coordination with Nepal

India's rescue and relief operations are being carried out in coordination with Nepalese authorities as the neighbouring country continues to deal with the aftermath of the floods. The deployment of specialised teams for tunnel rescue and forensic assistance reflects the range of challenges authorities are facing on the ground. While rescue personnel are searching difficult and potentially inaccessible locations, forensic teams are working to accelerate the identification process. With thousands still missing, rescue operations remain focused on reaching difficult locations and providing answers to families waiting for information about their loved ones.

(With PTI inputs)

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