Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Guatemala City: 55 passengers killed, several others injured after bus plunges into gorge

Guatemala City: 55 passengers killed, several others injured after bus plunges into gorge

Guatemala City: The ariel view of the accident site showed that rescue officials rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital. The government consoled the deaths in the accident.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Guatemala City Published : Feb 11, 2025 7:09 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 7:17 IST
Guatemala bus accident, Guatemala accident,
Image Source : AP Rescue officials rush to the accident site

At least 55 people were killed in a fatal road accident on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital on Monday. The accident occurred after a bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge.

53 bodies were recovered at the scene and two passengers died at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, said the investigators from the public ministry.

A multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the road and into the steep gorge below the bridge before dawn, said firefighting spokesperson Edwin Villagran. Others were seriously injured, he added.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream, landing upside down and half-submerged.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.

(With AP inputs)

Also read: Trump warns Israel-Hamas ceasefire should end if all hostages are not released by Feb 15

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement