Guatemala City: 55 passengers killed, several others injured after bus plunges into gorge

At least 55 people were killed in a fatal road accident on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital on Monday. The accident occurred after a bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge.

53 bodies were recovered at the scene and two passengers died at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, said the investigators from the public ministry.

A multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the road and into the steep gorge below the bridge before dawn, said firefighting spokesperson Edwin Villagran. Others were seriously injured, he added.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream, landing upside down and half-submerged.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.

(With AP inputs)

