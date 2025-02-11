Trump warns Israel-Hamas ceasefire should end if all hostages are not released by Feb 15

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump has stated that the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be canceled if Hamas does not release all remaining hostages by midday on February 15.

Speaking to reporters while signing a series of executive orders, Trump emphasized that while the final decision rests with Israel, he warned that “all hell is going to break out” if the hostages are not freed. He also expressed concerns that many of the captives may no longer be alive.

However, Trump clarified that his stance was his personal opinion, stating, "I’m speaking for myself. Israel can override it."