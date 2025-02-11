Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Trump warns Israel-Hamas ceasefire should end if all hostages are not released by Feb 15

Donald Trump warned that the Israel-Hamas ceasefire should be canceled if Hamas fails to release all hostages by February 15, raising concerns over the situation in Gaza.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Washington Published : Feb 11, 2025 6:19 IST, Updated : Feb 11, 2025 6:21 IST
President Donald Trump White House
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump has stated that the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be canceled if Hamas does not release all remaining hostages by midday on February 15.

Speaking to reporters while signing a series of executive orders, Trump emphasized that while the final decision rests with Israel, he warned that “all hell is going to break out” if the hostages are not freed. He also expressed concerns that many of the captives may no longer be alive.

However, Trump clarified that his stance was his personal opinion, stating, "I’m speaking for myself. Israel can override it."

