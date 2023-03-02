High time to reform UN Security Council, says Russian Foreign Minister in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov during the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in Indian for G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi, on Thursday called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"It is high time to reform the UN Security Council," Sergey Lavrov said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Putin signs a law that bans Russian government officials from using 'foreign words' I DEETS

ALSO READ | 'PM Modi most loved among global leaders': Italy's Meloni who vows to strengthen relationship with India

Latest World News