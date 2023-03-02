Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
High time to reform UN Security Council, says Russian Foreign Minister in Delhi

It is high time to reform the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 16:33 IST
Image Source : PTI Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov during the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in Indian for G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi, on Thursday called for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"It is high time to reform the UN Security Council," Sergey Lavrov said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

