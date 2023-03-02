Putin signs a law that bans Russian government officials from using 'foreign words' I DEETS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Putin signs a law that bans government officials from using foreign words

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law prohibiting government officials from using "foreign words" while performing their duties. Putin has previously expressed his desire to "protect" Russia from a "degenerate" West since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted earlier last year.

The amended text on a government website stated that when using Russian as the state language, government officials are not allowed to use words and expressions that do not conform to the norms of modern Russian, with the exception of foreign words that do not have widely-used corresponding equivalents in Russian. The website also said that the amendments have been made to "protect and support" the status of the Russian language.

Any punishment?

The revised law does not specify any punishment for those who fail to comply with the updated law, and a separate list of foreign-based words that can still be used will be published.

According to a blog, Russian is a language filled with "foreign words", also known as "loanwords". Words such as "shark," "whip," "herring," and "sneak" have been taken from the Scandinavian languages, while words such as "money," "pencil," and "robe" come from Turkish. Greek has also contributed words like "literacy," "bed," "sail," and "notebook." Even the word "bread" is believed to have Gothic origins.

English loanwords in the modern Russian language have a long history, according to a thesis entitled "English Loanwords in Modern Russian Language" by Miroslav Styblo Jr. The thesis explains how technological advancements in the early 1900s resulted in the adoption of English and German words in the Russian language. After the 1917 revolution, English became the primary source of foreign words in Russian, and the adoption of British and American-origin words became more rapid during the 1930s.

