From Ladakh to London, world celebrates International Yoga Day 2025 | Watch videos Globally, Indian embassies and cultural centres are actively conducting yoga demonstrations and awareness campaigns on the 11th International Yoga Day, further strengthening India's cultural diplomacy and leadership in wellness.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national event from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. However, the day is set to be celebrated on a grand scale. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects its integrated approach to well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

The Archaeological Survey of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, is set to host Yoga Sessions across 81 centrally protected monuments. As part of the celebrations, entry to all ASI monuments will be free of cost for the public on this day, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in March 2025. It underscores yoga's role in fostering harmony not only within ourselves but also with the environment, release said.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York, in association with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), celebrated International Yoga Day in Westchester with vibrant participation.

India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, led the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations at The Strand in London on Saturday, drawing vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed yoga on the banks of Pangong Tso at Border Outposts (BOPs) Dhan Singh Thapa and Chartse, located at 14,100-14,200 feet. The visuals show the 24th Battalion of ITBP officials performing yoga at the banks of the lake, Pangong Tso.

The message is clear--Yoga is not only a gift of India to the world, but also a pathway for a healthier, harmonious, and more sustainable future for all.

