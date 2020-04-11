France records close to 1,000 fatalities in 24 hours; total death toll at 13,197

Image Source : AP France's daily COVID-19 fatalities close to 1,000

More than 13,000 people have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus in France. According to the official data released by the country, the total death toll in France now stands at 13,197 - an increase of 987 from a day earlier while the number of critically-ill patients declined for a second consecutive day, offering a "pale ray of sunshine," said General Director of Health Jerome Salomon at his daily briefing on the epidemic. Further 554 patients died in the country's health institutions in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,598. The cumulative tally of deaths in accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people since March 1 stood at 4,599, up from 4,166.

A 10-year-old child tested positive for the COVID-19 had died in the Parisian region, but the cause of his death "seems however multiple", said Salomon on Friday.

The total infections detected in hospitals rose by 4.25 per cent to 90,000, slower than Thursday's 5.3 per cent and the number of "confirmed or possible" cases in nursing homes rose to 34,193 from 31,415, said the official.

Some 31,276 are hospitalized, among them 7,004 in intensive care units, down by 62 in the last 24 hours.

"It's a pale ray of sunshine, but this tiny improvement is very important for all caregivers," said Solomon, adding that "a very high plateau seems to be starting. We must remain completely vigilant."

Noting a positive impact of containment for days, Salomon stressed that "staying home is acting against the virus, is acting against disease, is saving lives."

On April 7, France entered its fourth week of nationwide confinement.

