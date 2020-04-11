Italy extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown until May 3

Image Source : AP Italy extends nationwide coronavirus quarantine until May 3

As the number of coronavirus cases and death toll across the globe are rising, Italy has decided to impose a nationwide lockdown until May 3. However, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that bookstores and children's shops will reopen on April 14.

While addressing a press conference, Conte said: "The country updated its coronavirus case count by 3951 to 147,577. The death toll in the country--the highest in the world--has risen by 570 to 18,849. "We have prepared a decree to extend the restrictive measures until May 3. This is a difficult and necessary decision for which I take full political responsibility."

According to the Prime Minister, the decision was made after a series of meetings with ministers, experts, local authorities and trade unions.

He added that the epidemiological curve was now giving certain hope and the quarantine was bearing fruit.

The extension of the restriction applies to production activities, except for the forestry industry.

"We cannot launch everything in full force so far. But I promise that if necessary conditions are in place before May 3, we will try to take action. Starting April 14, bookshops, stationery shops, shops for children, newborn and forestry industry will resume," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

