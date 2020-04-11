Over 1 lakh people dead due to coronavirus; cases approach 1.7 million

Image Source : AP A billboard on I-55 Dan Ryan highway delivers a message from the Chicago Bulls basketball team during the coronavirus pandemic in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2020.

Coronavirus fatalities worldwide crossed the 100,000 mark on Friday night. Close to 3 months since the first death due to coronavirus was reported in China's Wuhan, the world has seen 100,000 people die due to illness. Apart from these 1 lakh fatalities, close to 17 million people worldwide suffer from COVID-19.

USA, which has long been the worst impacted country in the world by coronavirus, has seen its cases surge past half a million. USA has also seen over 2,000 deaths in a single day due to COVID-19 taking the overall toll to 18,747, just 100 short of Italy.

By this rate, the number of deaths in USA is likely to surpass that of Italy by the end of the day.

European countries like Italy, Spain and Germany have seen a slowdown in death rate in the last one week while both France and UK have seen over 900 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile in Asia, China's active coronavirus cases stand at little over a thousand while in India coronavirus cases in India stand at 6,761 while the death toll has reached 206.

10 worst impacted countries by COVID-19

