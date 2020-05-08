Image Source : AP COVID-19: Death toll in France cross 25,900-mark; 178 fatalities in 24 hours

The total death toll due to coronavirus has reached 25,987 in France, while hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care continued to fall, according to the official data released by the Ministry of Health. A total of 178 people have died in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported. At 23,208, the number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus also fell, maintaining an uninterrupted three-week downward trend, the ministry added. The number of patients in intensive care also fell to 2,961, well below the 7,200 reported at the peak time on April 9. A total of 137,779 people infected by COVID-19 have been identified in France since the start of the pandemic on March 1.​

The coronavirus-related deaths went up by 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours on Thursday, a slower pace than 1.1 per cent recorded on Wednesday and 1.3 per cent on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.9 million mark with positive patients currently at 3,916,244 including 270,709 deaths and 1,341,239 recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States which is the worst hit country by COVID-19, President Donald Trump said, "the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the globe from China was either a terrible mistake on the part of the Chinese or probably it was incompetence."

(With Inputs from IANS)

