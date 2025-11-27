Live Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan on edge amid death rumours of former PM Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to meet former Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi.

Rumours are once again being circulating on social media about the death of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief's family members claiming that they are not being allowed to meet him in the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi. Though the jail authorities have claimed that Khan is "fully healthy", the buzz around his death has refused to end. On Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also said that he was stopped from meeting Khan at the Adiala Jail, following which the former Pakistan PM's supporters have staged a protest against the Pakistani authorities. Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities have tightened the security outside the Adiala Jail.