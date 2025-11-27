Advertisement
  Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan on edge amid death rumours of former PM

  Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan on edge amid death rumours of former PM

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to meet former Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi.

File photo of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
File photo of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Rawalpindi:

Rumours are once again being circulating on social media about the death of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief's family members claiming that they are not being allowed to meet him in the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi. Though the jail authorities have claimed that Khan is "fully healthy", the buzz around his death has refused to end. On Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also said that he was stopped from meeting Khan at the Adiala Jail, following which the former Pakistan PM's supporters have staged a protest against the Pakistani authorities. Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities have tightened the security outside the Adiala Jail. 

 

Live updates :Imran Khan News

  • 5:26 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Imran Khan death rumours push Pakistan on edge, emergency parliament session today: What we know so far

    Imran Khan's death rumours have taken Pakistan by storm after several reports in Afghan and Balochistan media claimed the former prime minister was killed after being tortured inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in a plot hatched by the ISI and Asim Munir. What added fuel to the speculation were claims by Khan's sisters that they were not allowed to meet him as per court orders. The three sisters - Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan also claimed that they were assaulted outside the Adiala Jail by the state authorities for demanding a meeting with their brother. Click here to read more.

  • 5:25 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What Imran Khan's family members said?

    According to the family members of Imran Khan, even they are not allowed to meet the former Pakistan Prime Minister. The development comes amid rumours that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief has died at the Adiala Jail. 

     

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened outside Adiala Jail

    Amid death rumours about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the security has been tightened outside the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi. This came after Khan's supporters staged a protest outside the jail. 

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM not allowed to meet Imran Khan

    Sohail Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader, has said that he was not allowed to meet Imran Khan at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi amid claims that the former Pakistan PM has died. 

     

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What Adiala Jail said on Imran Khan?

    The Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi has denied reports of Imran Khan's death. "There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail. He is fully healthy," the jail authorities said in a statement. 

     

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Nov 27, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Is ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan alive?

    Rumours are circulating on social media that ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan has died inside the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi. However, authorities have denied the reports and said that Khan is alive and 'fully healthy'.

     

