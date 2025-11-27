Imran Khan death rumours push Pakistan on edge, emergency parliament session today: What we know so far Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan has been missing for over three weeks and nobody has been allowed to meet him at the Adiala Jail, where he is lodged.

Imran Khan's death rumours have taken Pakistan by storm after several reports in Afghan and Balochistan media claimed the former prime minister was killed after being tortured inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in a plot hatched by the ISI and Asim Munir.

What added fuel to the speculation were claims by Khan's sisters that they were not allowed to meet him as per court orders. The three sisters - Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan also claimed that they were assaulted outside the Adiala Jail by the state authorities for demanding a meeting with their brother.

They claimed they have not been allowed to meet Imran Khan for around three weeks - approximately the time the jailed ex-prime minister has been missing.

Imran Khan has been trending on social media for two consecutive days following unverified claims about his death, after a source based on Afghan media reports alleged he had been killed inside Adiala Jail. The Afghanistan Times report claimed that the 72-year-old leader “succumbed to alleged mistreatment” while in custody, and that his body was supposedly moved out of the prison facility.

On Wednesday, an X account named Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baluchistan claimed Khan has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration, citing several news outlets.

"If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world," the post read.

What Pakistan said on Imran Khan

However, the jail authorities on Thursday denied Imran Khan's death rumours, stating that he is healthy and receiving medical care.

Officials and the reports of Pakistan media confirmed that Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail and is described as “hale and hearty.” They emphasised that all necessary medical care and supervision are being provided to him to ensure his well-being.

Security heightened outside Adiala Jail

The growing buzz around Imran Khan's death has kicked up a storm in Pakistan with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathering outside the Adiala Jail, demanding a meeting with him. Seeing the volatile situation, heavy security has been deployed outside the prison to hold off Khan's supporters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also arrived at the jail to meet Imran Khan today but was denied entry, further escalating the situation. He is now camping outside the jail with PTI supporters.

Pakistan parliament's emergency session today

Amid the suspense, the Pakistan government has called an emergency session of the National Assembly at 5.30 pm (IST) today to address an important issue. However no official information about the session has been out yet. Sources say an emergency may be declared in Pakistan in view of the unstable situation.

