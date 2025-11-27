KPK CM stopped from meeting Imran Khan amid death rumours; security heightened outside Adiala Jail Social media has been flooded with claims about the death of former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, with speculations gaining pace after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan.

Rawalpindi:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Sohail Afridi has been stopped from meeting jailed leader Imran Khan amid the latter’s assassination claims inside the Adiala (Adyala) Jail in Rawalpindi. Afridi has launched a protest outside the jail with his supporters, forcing the authorities to make them meet Khan.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened outside the jail. Army has been deployed outside in view of the Khan's supporters gathering at the site.

Social media fooded with rumours

Social media has been flooded with claims about the death of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, with speculations gaining pace after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan.

"Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of Punjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world," the X post read.

Members of Khan’s family and PTI supporters gathered outside Rawalpindi Central Jail, demanding information about the former Prime Minister’s condition and whereabouts.

Jail authority refutes death claims

However, Adiala (Adyala) Jail authorities claimed that the PTI chief was 'healthy and receiving medical care'. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja submitted a list of party leaders to the authorities for a meeting with Imran Khan. This included Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Member of National Assembly Shahid Khattak, Provincial Minister Meena Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Imtiaz Ali Warraich, and Hafiz Farhat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has convened an emergency session of the National Assembly at 5:30 pm. This has raised concerns about a potential major crisis. Significant revelations are expected to be made during the meeting.

