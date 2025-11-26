Tension mounts at Adyala Jail over Imran Khan's death claims: Know about jail and notable prisoners Members of Khan’s family and PTI supporters have since gathered outside Rawalpindi Central Jail, demanding information about the former Prime Minister’s condition and whereabouts.

Social media has been flooded with unverified claims about the death of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The speculation intensified after the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, along with Army Chief Asim Munir, orchestrated a plot to assassinate Khan inside Adyala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Members of Khan’s family and PTI supporters have since gathered outside Rawalpindi Central Jail, demanding information about the former Prime Minister’s condition and whereabouts.

About Adyala Jail

The Central Jail was constructed approximately 4 kilometers from Adyala Village in Rawalpindi during the late 1970s and early 1980s, under the military rule of General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was executed in 1979 at the District Jail Rawalpindi. Following his execution, the older jail was demolished and the site was transformed into Jinnah Park. Subsequently, a new facility was built and named Adyala Jail.

Notable prisoners who were lodged in Adyala Jail

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has been imprisoned multiple times at Adyala Jail. His most recent incarceration came after being convicted in a corruption case. In July 2018, an accountability court sentenced him to 10 years for owning luxury flats in London beyond his declared income, along with an additional one year term for failing to cooperate with the anti-corruption agency.

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, was also convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. She received a 7-year sentence for aiding in the concealment of her father’s properties and an extra one year term for non-cooperation with the anti-graft authority. She was sent to Adyala Jail together with her father and husband.

Muhammad Safdar Awan

Muhammad Safdar Awan, Maryam Nawaz’s husband, was convicted in the same Avenfield case for assisting his wife and father-in-law. He was sentenced to 2 years of rigorous imprisonment and was also lodged at Adyala Jail following his conviction.

Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has been a notable detainee at Adyala Jail. In August 2019, a court placed him under judicial remand in connection with a “fake bank accounts” case. He has also been held as part of investigations into other alleged corruption and financial irregularities.

Yusuf Raza Gilani

Pakistan’s Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani was arrested on February 11, 2001, by the then military-backed anti-corruption agency for allegedly misusing his authority while serving as Speaker of the National Assembly (1993–1997). He was accused of appointing several people to government positions, resulting in significant losses to public funds. After being convicted by an accountability court, he spent several years in prison and was released on October 7, 2006. During his imprisonment, he was held at Adyala Jail.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is currently detained in Adyala Jail in connection with multiple cases, including the Toshakhana corruption case, where he and his wife were accused of illegally selling or misusing state gifts. As of late 2025, he faces several other allegations, including corruption, abuse of power, and inciting unrest.

Erik Anthony Aude

American actor and stuntman Erik Anthony Aude was also held at Adyala Jail on drug-trafficking charges. He was released after serving his sentence.

