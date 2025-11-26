Imran Khan killed in Pakistan jail? Baloch foreign ministry makes big claim, accuses Asim Munir, ISI of murder The Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI and Asim Munir carried out the plot. These reports have not received any official confirmation, though, but social media in Pakistan is abuzz with claims about an assassination.

Islamabad:

A startling claim has surfaced regarding former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, suggesting that he was killed in prison after being tortured. The Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI and Asim Munir carried out the plot. These reports have not received any official confirmation.

Meanwhile, images of crowds gathered outside the prison are circulating widely on social media, with claims that Imran Khan’s sisters and other family members are not being allowed to enter the jail. This has deepened suspicions that he may have been killed.

Reports have begun circulating on social media in Pakistan and several Afghan media claiming Imran Khan has been assassinated inside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. These posts, shared by several accounts including one identifying itself as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan, allege that Khan may have been killed while in custody.

Reports of Imran Khan's assassination

The MFA Baluchistan account wrote that information was surfacing from inside Punjabi prisons suggesting that Imran Khan had been killed by army chief Asim Munir and the ISI administration, citing unnamed news outlets.

"Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of Punjab Pakistan, that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world," the post read.

These claims have not been independently corroborated and India TV has not been able to verify their authenticity and does not vouch for their credibility.

Imran Khan not seen in public for months

Imran Khan, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been held in Adiala jail since August 2023. For several months, Islamabad has imposed an undeclared restriction on visits to him, preventing friends, family, and political leaders from meeting him in custody.

On Tuesday, his three sisters attempted to visit him following the spread of the death rumours. They alleged that they were subjected to heavy handed treatment by police officers. Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan stated that police personnel assaulted them, along with PTI supporters who had gathered outside the prison in hopes of receiving information about Khan’s condition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has also been repeatedly blocked from meeting Khan. According to reports, Afridi has made seven attempts to visit him in Adiala jail but has been denied each time by prison officials. Khan has previously claimed that the jail administration is being directed by the Army, which he accuses of preventing any direct contact with him.

