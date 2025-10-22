Pakistan's anti-terrorism court issues fourth non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, faces her fourth non-bailable arrest warrant issued by Pakistan's Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court due to repeated absences in the November 26 PTI protest case. The court has also taken action against her guarantor and the police officials involved in the case.

A Rawalpindi-based Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, marking the fourth such order in connection with the November 26, 2024 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest case. Despite multiple summons, Aleema Khan failed to appear before the court during today's proceedings. ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the arrest warrant after noting her continued absence. The court also directed the forfeiture of her surety bonds worth 100,000 Pakistani Rupees and issued a show-cause notice to her guarantor Umar Sharif instructing him to respond by October 24.

Background of the November 26 Protest

The November 26, 2024 protests saw over 10,000 PTI supporters marching into Islamabad in defiance of a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown. The demonstrators clashed with approximately 20,000 security personnel in the city's Red Zone, leading to a standoff that ended with PTI leadership calling off the planned sit-in. The case was registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station, and proceedings have been ongoing at the ATC.

Court's previous actions

Earlier hearings had also seen the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for Aleema Khan due to her absence. The court had rejected her counsel's plea for exemption from personal appearance, emphasising that she was to be charged with criminal offences related to the November 26 protest.

Next Steps

The case has been adjourned until November 24, 2025. The court has directed Superintendent of Police (Rawal Division) Saad Arshad and Deputy Superintendent of Police Naeem to appear in person on October 24 to address the contempt of court charges.

