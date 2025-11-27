Adiala Jail authorities deny rumours, confirm Imran Khan is 'healthy and receiving medical care' Amid increasing political tensions in Pakistan over Imran Khan’s treatment since his incarceration in August 2023, officials have firmly denied rumours questioning his health and well-being. Supporters remain deeply concerned about his conditions and limited medical access.

Islamabad:

Authorities at Adiala Jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi have categorically denied circulating rumours regarding the health of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. Officials and the reports of Pakistan media confirmed that Imran Khan remains in Adiala Jail and is described as “hale and hearty.” They emphasised that all necessary medical care and supervision are being provided to him to ensure his well-being.

Scheduled meeting with political leaders

The jail administration has fixed a day for political leaders to meet Imran Khan. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja submitted a list of attendees which includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Member of National Assembly Shahid Khattak, Provincial Minister Meena Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Imtiaz Ali Warraich, and Hafiz Farhat. The Chief Minister of KP and other party leaders are expected to hold discussions with Khan inside the jail premises.

Political and social implications

The denial of health rumours comes amid heightened political tensions in Pakistan regarding the treatment of Imran Khan, who has remained in custody since August 2023. His supporters have expressed concerns over his health and treatment conditions, while his family alleges restricted access and denial of meetings despite court orders. The scheduled meetings with party leaders reflect ongoing efforts to maintain political cohesion and address internal party affairs during Khan’s detention.

Imran Khan’s sister calls off Adiala Jail sit-in after police agree to arrange meeting

Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has called off a prolonged sit-in at the Gorakhpur checkpost near Adiala Jail after police assured her that meetings with her brother would be arranged. The family has been promised visits later and next Tuesday, leading to the peaceful dispersal of protesters.

Protest demands and allegations

Aleema had been steadfast in her protest, refusing to leave until she could see Imran Khan. She alleged that her brother was being held in solitary confinement under oppressive and unlawful conditions. Describing the situation as “a jungle law,” Aleema accused the authorities of mistreating Imran and criticised the deployment of women police officers, claiming they were used to malign female protesters.

The sit-in caused severe traffic disruptions on Adiala Jail Road, affecting ambulances, school vans, and daily commuters. Frustrations grew among locals and parents anxious about their children’s delayed arrival home. Reporters described the mounting distress before police and protesters reached a consensus to end the blockade.

Continuing political tensions

The sit-in reflected growing unrest among PTI supporters amid Imran Khan’s extended detention. Family protests and public demonstrations have intensified focus on his health, treatment, and legal rights while the political crisis around his incarceration continues to evolve.