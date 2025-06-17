'Emmanuel always gets it wrong': Trump hits out at French president over Iran-Israel ceasefire claim Trump's comments followed Macron’s suggestion that the US President had left the summit abruptly due to ceasefire discussions involving Israel and Iran.

Washington:

Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed claims that a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran was behind his early departure from the G7 Summit in Canada, saying there is something "much bigger than that" prompting his return to Washington. He also lashed out over remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying, "Emmanuel Macron always gets it wrong."

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron mistakenly claimed I left the G7 Summit in Canada to return to Washington and work on a ‘ceasefire’ between Israel and Iran."

"Wrong! He has no idea why I’m on my way back to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. It’s much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay tuned!"

Trump cuts short G7 Summit, Canada visit

Earlier today, the White House confirmed that President Trump would leave the Group of Seven Summit in Canada a day earlier than planned, citing the escalating crisis in the Middle East as the reason for his early return to Washington.

Shortly after the announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron described Trump’s decision as a “positive move,” noting the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to encourage a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

'Immediately evacuate Tehran': Trump

In a statement following his departure plans, President Trump urged people to “immediately evacuate Tehran” in light of rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

He also reiterated his firm stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stating once again that Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon.” Trump described the current state of affairs as "a shame."

The military confrontation entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with ongoing attacks from both sides. US President Donald Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran, stating that Iran had rejected a proposed agreement aimed at curbing its nuclear programme.