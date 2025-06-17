PM Modi arrives in Canada for G7 Summit, anti-terror outreach and bilateral meetings in focus The visit comes in the wake of India's recently wrapped up global anti-terror outreach and Pakistan's hand in harbouring terror outfits after Operation Sindoor.

Calgary (Canada):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary on Monday evening (local time) to attend the G7 Summit in the nearby Kananaskis village in Alberta. During his 23-hour visit to Canada, Modi is scheduled to address the G7 Outreach Session on Tuesday and hold a series of bilateral meetings, including one with the host, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, before departing for Croatia on Tuesday evening.

"At the Summit, the Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said.

Focus on terrrorism and Operation Sindoor outreach

The visit comes in the wake of India's recently wrapped up global anti-terror outreach and Pakistan's hand in harbouring terror outfits after Operation Sindoor.

In his departing statement, the Prime Minister said he will be attending the G7 Summit in Canada, "which will give a great platform to exchange perspectives on various global issues and elaborate on the priorities of the Global South".

First visit since India-Canada diplomatic row

This marks Modi's first visit to Canada since 2015 and the first after Justin Trudeau's ouster as the prime minister, during whose tenure ties between New Delhi and Ottawa slumped to an all-time low after Trudeau alleged government agents' involvement in the killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the India government concerns of Canada harbouring extremist and anti-Indian elements. With Carney in office now, both nations can re-examine their diplomatic ties and may take steps to thaw the frosty relations.

PM Modi's meetings at G7 Summit

Officials stated that his itinerary is still being finalised to accommodate as many bilateral engagements as possible. As of late Monday, there was no confirmation of a formal meeting with US President Donald Trump, though a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains a possibility.

This is India's 12th participation in the G7 Outreach Sessions and Modi’s sixth. India has been consistently invited to the G7 since 2019, reflecting the significance the grouping of advanced economies places on its partnership with India. Government sources noted that India's economy is now larger than that of at least three G7 nations - France, Italy, and Canada.

India concluded its G20 presidency in 2023 and continues to be a prominent voice of the Global South. It has consistently highlighted the concerns of developing nations during its interventions at past G7 summits, an official said.

India and the G7

At the previous G7 Summit in Apulia in 2024, Modi joined other Outreach leaders to deliberate on key global issues such as artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. “That session provided an important platform for exchanging views and forging collective action on shared global challenges,” the official added.

Indian authorities also noted the evolving role of the G7, which has shifted from a group focused mainly on economic matters to a broader forum for dialogue on global challenges, including peace and security, counter-terrorism, development, education, health, climate change, and the environment.

Modi is expected to once again raise the issue of terrorism, as India continues its efforts to build international consensus to isolate Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.