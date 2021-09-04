Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Earthquakes with magnitudes 4.6, 4.7 hit parts of China

Tremors of two erthquakes were felt in China's Zangguy township and Shache county today at 6:58 am and 7:24 am in the morning, respectively. Earthquakes of magnitudes of 4.6 and 4.7 on the Richter Scale were felt respectively in both places. The tremors hit 87 km WNW of Zangguy, and 92 km South-East of Shache.

A devastating earthquake had hgit Haiti in August causing severe casualties. Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Sunday that the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale had hit 122 km northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan on the morning of August 19, amid Taliban takeover in the country.

