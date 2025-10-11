Trump reacts after missing Nobel Peace Prize 2025, says Machado accepted it in his 'honour' Speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, US President Donald Trump said that the Venezuelan opposition leader deserved to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, adding that he assisted Maria Corina Machado over the time.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that Venezuelan leader Maria Corina Machado called him after winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 and told him that she accepted the coveted award in his 'honour'. Speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington, the Republican President also said that the Venezuelan opposition leader deserved to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, adding that he assisted Machado over the time.

Maria Corina Machado, 58-year-old opposition leader in Venezuela, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 on Friday "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way," Trump said. "They needed a lot of help in Venezuela during the disaster. I am happy because I saved millions of lives."

Trump was eyeing the coveted Nobel Peace Prize for a while. On several occasion, the 79-year-old has claimed to resolve seven wars and conflicts, which also includes the May 2025 India-Pakistan skirmish. However, even before the name of the winner was announced, Trump had hinted that he may not receive the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, as he couldn't resolve the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on since February 2022.

With Trump's quest for a Nobel Peace Prize falling short, the White House criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee and accused it of ignoring the US President's contributions to global peace. In an X post, White House spokesman Steven Cheung also said that Trump would continue to make peace deals.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," Cheung said.