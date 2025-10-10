Trump and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado have something in common: Here's what Opposition activist Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado have something in common, and it's not the Nobel Peace Prize. Both have a common enemy: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Over the past year, Machado, the main opponent of Maduro, had to go into hiding amid continuous threats to her life. She was even briefly detained while leading thousands of protesters opposing Maduro’s controversial swearing-in for a third six-year term, an election widely criticized for alleged voter fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump is eyeing a far more ambitious approach toward Maduro, a complete regime change, as reported by The New York Times. Close allies like Marco Rubio have been urging him to forcibly remove Maduro from power. Trump has repeatedly described Maduro as a "drug cartel leader" and an "illegitimate ruler," while US officials describe him as a "fugitive of American justice."

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, represented by Jorgen Watne Frydnes, announced the award, praising the Venezuelan opposition leader for keeping the "flame of democracy" alive in challenging times.

Born on October 7, 1967, Machado has been a vocal critic of the Venezuelan government's human rights abuses and has played a significant role in advocating for democracy and peace in the country.

Machado began her political journey in 2002 by co-founding the civic organisation Súmate, which focused on promoting electoral transparency. She served as a member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2014. In 2013, she founded the political party Vente Venezuela, aligning with liberal and democratic values. Throughout her career, Machado has been a staunch advocate for human rights and has been recognised for her efforts to challenge the authoritarian regime in Venezuela.

Machado was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to promote peace and democracy in Venezuela. Her nomination highlights her courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to human rights and democratic ideals.

