Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize despite 'stopping' 8 wars: Here's how social media roasted him Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Ahead of the announcement, Donald Trump had said he "doesn't know" if he'll get the Nobel Peace Prize for settling "eight wars”, including the one between India and Pakistan.

In a big sense of disappointment, US President Donald Trump did not win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize despite getting public support from some political quarters. However, the award instead went to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado.

Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela, a former opposition presidential candidate was lauded for being a “key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government,” said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.

Here’s what Trump said on Nobel Peace Prize

Ahead of the announcement, Donald Trump had said he "doesn't know" if he'll get the Nobel Peace Prize for settling "eight wars”, including the one between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Trump has asserted multiple times over the past months that he should receive the prestigious award for settling multiple conflicts during his tenure.

Ever since he came back to the office in January, Trump has been lobbying to get the Nobel Peace Prize, repeatedly claiming that he stopped eight wars. He has also repeatedly took credit for stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan that broke out in May, which New Delhi has repeatedly denied.

What social media said on Donald Trump

After the Nobel Peace Prize was announced, social media went berserk and made fun of him. One user said two minutes of silence for those who were expecting the Nobel Peace Prize for Donald 'Joker' Trump.

Another user said it was hard to believe Trump hasn’t won the Nobel Peace Prize yet. He’s been spreading so much peace… especially online.

What others said on Trump missing out Nobel Peace Prize

Apart from social media, late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel quipped that Trump is "basically like the kid who brings his own trophy to the awards show."

Other comments suggest simply giving him the prize so he'll "spend the rest of his life admiring it in the mirror" and be unseen again.

Other commentators mocked his claims of ending multiple conflicts by pointing to the controversies or new conflicts that arose during his tenure.

Seth Meyers joked he ended "seven conflicts," quipping, "Yeah, by starting eight more—talk about a net positive for chaos."

Stephen Colbert sarcastically asked when the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony was, suggesting it was "right after the Anger Management one."

Another mockingly suggested he should get a "Nobel Piss prize" for having managed to "Piss off Russia, India, China, Japan, Iran, EU, UK, Greenland, Canada, Mexico, Australia, most of the Gulf States…and the numbers just keep adding up."

One sarcastic commenter suggested he should get a "Nobel Prize variety pack" for everything, including economics and chemistry.