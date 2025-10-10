Who is María Corina Machado? Know everything about the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Machado began her political journey in 2002 by co-founding the civic organisation Súmate, which focused on promoting electoral transparency. She served as a member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2014.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado on Friday won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025. Born on October 7, 1967, Machado has been a vocal critic of the Venezuelan government's human rights abuses and has played a significant role in advocating for democracy and peace in the country.

Machado began her political journey in 2002 by co-founding the civic organisation Súmate, which focused on promoting electoral transparency. She served as a member of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2014. In 2013, she founded the political party Vente Venezuela, aligning with liberal and democratic values. Throughout her career, Machado has been a staunch advocate for human rights and has been recognised for her efforts to challenge the authoritarian regime in Venezuela.

Machado was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts to promote peace and democracy in Venezuela. Her nomination highlights her courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to human rights and democratic ideals.