Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former US President shot in ear in suspected assassination attempt, 2 dead

Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting on Saturday evening during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service reported that a gunman and an attendee were killed, while two other attendees were critically injured. As per law enforcement officials, the Republican nominee appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt. The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was 'fine'.