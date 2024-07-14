Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former US President shot in ear in suspected assassination attempt, 2 dead

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. Trump thanked the US Secret Service for saving his life.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” the former President said.

Trump said nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. God bless America!” Trump said. READ