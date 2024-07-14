Sunday, July 14, 2024
     
Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former US President shot in ear in suspected assassination attempt, 2 dead

Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he was 'fine' after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Pennsylvania Updated on: July 14, 2024 8:18 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : AP Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear

Trump rally shooting LIVE updates: Former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting on Saturday evening during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service reported that a gunman and an attendee were killed, while two other attendees were critically injured. As per law enforcement officials, the Republican nominee appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt. The former president, his ear covered in blood from what he said was a gunshot, was quickly pulled away by Secret Service agents and his campaign said he was 'fine'.

 

Live updates :Donald Trump rally shooting

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Appalled by shocking scenes': New UK PM Keir Starmer reacts

    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he was 'appalled by the shocking scenes' of a shooting targeting Donald Trump at an election rally. "I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," he said.

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Shooter fired multiple shots from 'elevated position' outside Trump rally venue: Secret Service

    The Secret Service said that multiple shots came from 'elevated position' outside Trump rally venue in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13 at around 6:15 pm. "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at around 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," it said in an official statement. 

    "US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former President is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation," the statement read further.

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'I fully endorse President Trump': Elon Musk

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he 'fully' endorses Trump after the rally violence. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote on X and shared a video of the incident. 

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Deeply concerned by attack on my friend Trump': PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump. "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he said.

     

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    FBI to lead investigation into attack on Trump

    The FBI announced it will lead the investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, collaborating with the Secret Service, local, and state law enforcement agencies. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the ATF, the US attorney’s office in the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Justice Department’s national security division are also involved in the investigation. (AP)

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Biden speaks with Trump after suspected assassination attempt

    The White House said President Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening. No further details were provided on the call. Biden will convene a briefing with homeland security and law enforcement officials at the White House on Sunday morning. (AP)

     

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Biden returning to White House earlier than planned

    President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, earlier than planned, according to a statement from White House officials as reported by CNN. Biden is scheduled to arrive at the White House at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the statement said. He was originally scheduled to stay in Delaware until Monday and fly directly to Texas for events.

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Unite in prayer for Trump: George W Bush

    Former US president George W Bush also condemned the 'cowardly' attack. “Laura and I are grateful that Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” the former President said as Americans prayed for his speedy recovery.

     

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Violence such as this has no place in our nation: Kamala Harris

    "I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," US Vice President Kamala Harris posted on X.

  • Jul 14, 2024 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump's first reaction after escaping assassination bid

    Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. Trump thanked the US Secret Service for saving his life.

    “I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” the former President said.

    Trump said nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. God bless America!” Trump said. READ

  • Jul 14, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy': Obama

    Former US President Barack Obama also reacted to the apparent shooting at his successor Donald Trump's rally and said there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy." "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," he said.

  • Jul 14, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'No place for this kind of violence...': US President Biden condemns attack on Trump

    US President Joe Biden said he was "grateful to hear" that his election rival Donald Trump was safe in a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania.  "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident.

    "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

  • Jul 14, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Moment when Donald Trump attacked at Pennsylvania rally | WATCH

    The moment of the suspected assassination attempt was captured Live on camera as panic spread the rally with the former US President going down.

  • Jul 14, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Suspected shooter among two dead

    A shooter who allegedly attacked former US president Donald Trump during his election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday was shot dead by the Secret Service, law enforcement officials said.  The US Secret Service said at about 6.15 pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue, in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor said that at least one attendee was dead and two spectators were critically injured. READ

  • Jul 14, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump 'fine' after suspected assassination attempt

    Former US President Donald  Trump’s campaign is 'fine' and is being checked out at a local medical facility after a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.  “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” READ

  • Jul 14, 2024 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Donald Trump injured in shooting at Pennsylvania rally

    Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. READ

