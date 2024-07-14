VIDEO: Trump's first appearance as he arrives in New Jersey after fatal assassination attempt

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REUTERS Trump lands in New Jersey, and plans to spend the night at his private golf club

Former US President Donald Trump was seen walking down from his aeroplane after arriving in New Jersey, video released by a senior member of his communications team on Sunday showed, after he was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Margo Martin, Trump's Deputy Director of Communications, posted the video on X early on Sunday, along with a message reading; "Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America." It was an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail. Trump planned to spend the night at his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally Saturday (July 13) after a major security lapse, an attack that will likely reshape this year’s presidential race and fuel long-standing fears that the campaign could descend into political violence. The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the 'subject involved' in what it termed an attempted assassination in a statement early on Sunday.

Records show Crooks, was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn into office. Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation.