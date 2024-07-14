Donald Trump 'fine' after gunshots fired at his rally in Pennsylvania, suspected shooter among two dead

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trump injured in the assassination attempt

Donald Trump rally shooting: Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign is 'fine' and is being checked out at a local medical facility after a shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13), Trump’s campaign said in a statement. As per the reports, the shooter is dead and an attendee was killed.

The Republican presidential nominee got injured during his election rally in Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. Trump appeared to be the target of an alleged assassination attempt in the middle of an election rally.

'He is fine'

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Shots were fired at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, after which the Republican presidential candidate was seen injured with his ear covered in blood. He was immediately pulled away by the Secret Service agents, taking him to safety.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

Suspected shooter dead

The law enforcement officials said that a shooter was then killed by the Secret Service and a rally attendee was killed at Trump event in Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. The Secret Service said two spectators were critically injured.

Two officials who spoke to the news agency AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation said that the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by US Secret Service agents.

The Secret Service said the suspected shooter fired from "an elevated position outside of the rally venue."

This was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. The unfortunate incident comes amid a deeply polarised political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.

What happened at the rally?

The former President and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens on Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

As Trump spoke at his rally, a popping sound was heard, and he put his right hand up to his right ear. People in the stands behind him appeared in shock as the events unfolded in front of them. As the first sound came, Trump went "Oh", and grabbed his ear as two more popping sound was heard. He was given an immediate cover by his Secret Service personnel. More shots were heard.

Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump’s lectern, “Get down, get down, get down, get down!” as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.

(With agencies input)

