Donald Trump's first reaction after suspected assassination attempt: 'Bullet pierced upper part of my ear'

Trump rally shooting: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in his first account of the shooting, on Saturday said he was shot at during his rally in Pennsylvania and a 'bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.' In his first statement issued on the social media platform Truth Social, 78-year-old Trump also thanked the U S Secret Service and law endorsement for their rapid response and also extended his condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the US Secret Service.

Donald Trump's first reaction

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” the former President said.

Trump said nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. God bless America!” Trump said.

US Secret Service on shooting

Anthony Guglielmi, the spokesperson for the US Secret Service, stated that the incident took place around 6:15 pm local time when the suspect fired several shots at the stage from a higher position outside the rally venue.

“US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. The US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured,” he said, adding that this incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.

As the bullet struck his ear, the former President was seen ducking as the Secret Service surrounded him. On the stage's audio feed, he could be heard making a few comments. Trump said, “Let me get my shoes,” as he was escorted to the safe place. He was seen pumping his fist to the public.

The shocking incident happened two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party’s nominee.

According to The Wall Street Journal, eyewitness Colleen Phillips (62) said she was about eight rows from the stage when she heard the sounds of gunfire. “We had a little prayer circle for President Trump,” Phillips said. “I don’t know what’s wrong with people.”

Another eyewitness Mark McEvoy (50) said he thought he heard eight to 10 shots. “I saw Trump go down, but then I saw him get up and he raised his hand that he was OK,” McEvoy told the Financial Daily.

