Did Mark Carney discuss Nijjar killing with PM Modi during meeting at G7? Here's what Canadian PM said The killing of wanted terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 in Surrey became a crucial factor in the deterioration of India-Canada ties after Justin Trudeau, Carney's predecessor, claimed the involvement of Indian government agents in the murder, a claim profusely rejected by New Delhi.

Ottawa (Canada):

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a measured tone on Wednesday while talking about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whether the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil came up during the talks.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Carney confirmed that the matter came up during their bilateral meeting but stressed the need for discretion given the ongoing judicial process.

Did Mark Carney discuss Nijjar killing with PM Modi?

"We discussed the importance of having law enforcement dialogue, not just dialogue, but cooperation directly, and the importance of addressing transnational repression," Carney told reporters. "There is a judicial process that’s underway, and I need to be careful about further commentary." he added.

His remarks came amid a significant diplomatic breakthrough, with India and Canada agreeing to reinstate High Commissioners in each other’s capitals, signalling an effort to reset relations following months of heightened tensions.

Nijjar killing and India-Canada diplomatic row

Nijjar, who was wanted by India for alleged links to terrorism, was shot dead in British Columbia in June 2023. The situation escalated after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in the killing, citing "credible allegations." India categorically rejected the claims, criticising Canada for failing to provide evidence or engage through formal diplomatic channels, even after arrests were made in the case.

During their meeting, Modi and Carney shared a positive outlook on reviving bilateral ties after a two-year diplomatic chill. Modi congratulated Carney on his electoral win and expressed optimism about the two countries working together in various sectors.

Carney, in turn, lauded Modi’s consistent presence at G7 Summits since 2018 and acknowledged India’s growing influence on the global stage. "Prime Minister Modi has attended every G7 since 2018, which reflects the size and dynamism of the Indian economy, Indian technology, and India’s leadership across platforms like the G20," Carney said in response to a question from India Today TV’s Gaurav Sawant.

He added that he fully expects Modi to attend the next G7 Summit in France in 2026.