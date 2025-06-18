PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni at G7 in Canada, vows to strengthen 'great friendship' between India and Italy Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts on the margins of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

Ottawa (Canada):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met informally on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The two leaders exchanged greetings with a warm handshake and engaged in a brief conversation.

'Linked by a great friendship'

Meloni described Italy and India as "linked by a great friendship" after meeting Prime Minister Modi. She also shared the photo on X wrote: "Italy and India, linked by a great friendship."

Responding to the post, PM Modi wrote, "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

PM Modi at G7 Summit

PM Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with his global counterparts during the high-powered summit, with discussions focusing on a range of issues such as trade, investment, counter-terrorism and global challenges. Among the leaders that he met were his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

He also held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where both leaders discussed the importance of India-Canada ties and their shared commitment to democratic values and global cooperation. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the G7 invitation and highlighted the importance of the relationship between the two nations. "India and Canada relations are very important in many ways. Many Canadian companies have investments in India. The people of India also have a huge investment on Canadian soil," he said.

