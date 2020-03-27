Image Source : AP/PTI COVID-19 case reported in Russia's presidential administration

As coronavirus outbreak intensifies across the world, even those at the highest of the hierarchies are not safe. As per latest reports, a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed from Russia's presidential administration. Russia has so far reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases and now the virus seems to be in the inner circle of Vladimir Putin himself.

According to Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin had not made contact with the patient, and sanitary measures are being taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier, heir to the British Throne, Prince Charles of Wales, tested positive for coronavirus. The United Kingdom has also seen a spike in the coronavirus cases in the last 10 days.