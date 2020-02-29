594 fresh coronavirus cases in South Korea, global death toll over 2800

Image Source : AP 594 fresh coronavirus cases in South Korea, global death toll over 2000

Amid the escalating death tolls, South Korea on Saturday has 594 more cases Coronavirus, leading to 2931 total cases. The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Meanwhile, the Hawaiian Airlines said on Wednesday it would suspend flights to South Korea amid a spike in cases of the new coronavirus and declining demand for tickets in the country.

The airline said it won’t fly between Honolulu and Incheon International Airport near Seoul from March 2 through April 30.

Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said the move is prudent given a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Korea and declining demand for leisure travel from South Korea amid the outbreak.

The World health officials say the illness had now spread to 37 countries.

Corona virus latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei​ Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths Macao: 10 cases South Korea: 16 deaths Japan: 931 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths Iran: 388 cases, 34 deaths Singapore: 98 United States: 60 Germany: 53 Kuwait: 45 Thailand: 41 France: 38 cases, 2 deaths Bahrain: 36 Taiwan: 34 cases, 1 death Spain: 32 Malaysia: 25 Australia: 23 United Arab Emirates: 19 United Kingdom: 19 Vietnam: 16 Canada: 14 Sweden: 7 Iraq: 6 Oman: 6 Russia: 5 Croatia: 5 Switzerland: 5 Israel: 4 Greece: 4 Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death India: 3 Lebanon: 3 Romania: 3 Pakistan: 2 Finland: 2 Austria: 2 Netherlands: 2 Georgia: 2 Mexico: 2 Egypt: 1 Algeria: 1 Afghanistan: 1 North Macedonia: 1 Estonia: 1 Lithuania: 1 Belgium: 1 Belarus: 1 Nepal: 1 Sri Lanka: 1 Cambodia: 1 Norway: 1 Denmark: 1 Brazil: 1 New Zealand: 1 Nigeria: 1 Azerbaijan: 1

