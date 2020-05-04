Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons to maintain good health, fight coronavirus

Monday, May 04, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.5 million, including more than 248,000 fatalities. More than 1,135,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2020 8:00 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.5 million, including more than 248,000 fatalities. More than 1,135,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. Indiatvnews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

Live updates :Coronavirus, May 4

  • May 04, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • May 04, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    How people are finding positivity and connection through the pandemic

    • Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue puts on a mask to help spread awareness
    • Japanese aquarium asks people to FaceTime its shy eels
    • Seniors in Canada dress up as famous paintings
    • New Yorkers enjoy a socially-distanced block party
    • Suburban man holds Sunday service for community
  • May 04, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates: Global overview

    • US gives Swiss group Roche go-ahead for its antibody test
    • Spain reports fewest new deaths in more than six weeks
    • Several European countries prepare to ease lockdown restrictions
    • Pompeo says there is "enormous evidence" COVID-19 came from Wuhan lab
  • May 04, 2020 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus updates from New Zealand

    New Zealand records zero new cases for first time since the outbreak began. The country’s Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that while the figures are encouraging, it is just “one moment in time” and that the real test will be later this week as the general virus incubation period lapses.

  • May 04, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    More than 1,153,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter ​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 3.5 million, including more than 284,000 fatalities. More than 1,153,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 68,597
    Italy- 28,884
    Spain- 25,264
    France- 24,895
    United Kingdom- 28,446
    Belgium - 7,844

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases near 42,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Saturday evening, the death toll stood at 1,391

