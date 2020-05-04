Image Source : PTI People line-up as liquor shops open from today in Bengaluru (Representational image)

After rationing their pegs for 47 days, people were seen lined-up outside liquor shop in Bengaluru on Monday. Karnataka's Excise Minister Nagesh on Saturday announced that standalone liquor shops are allowed to open in all districts from Monday. However, in red-zone districts, outlet outside containment zones may reopen.

As per the order, the sale of liquor will be permitted between 9 am and 7 pm only in areas that are outside COVID-19 containment zones. Officials in Bengaluru said liquor sale is prohibited in 26 containment zones in the city, while in other places rules that have been prescribed need to be followed.

These Visuals are from #Mangaluru #Karanatka,People queuing up outside liquor shops. State Govt has allowed liquor sale from today except for the containment zones.



आज 2 ही जगह भीड़ दिख रही है

1.मज़दूर जो घर जाना चाहते हैं

2. जो शराब खरीदने निकले हैं। @indiatvnews #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/nVdDISQ69q — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) May 4, 2020

In case of any violation, strict action would be taken, including imposing of penalty, they said. The state Excise Minister had recently pegged the losses at Rs 60 crore per day because of the closure of liquor shops, due to the lockdown.

After Karnataka Excise Minister on Saturday announced on that standalone liquor shop are allowed to open in all districts from Monday, people in Bengaluru were seen lined-up outside the shops.

The move comes a day after the Centre issued detailed rules for the extended lockdown. Pubs, bars, and restaurants are not allowed to sell liquor even over the counter.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage