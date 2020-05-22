Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, May 22, 2020
     
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.1 million, including more than 334,000 fatalities. More than 2,078,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2020 7:27 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 5.1 million, including more than 334,000 fatalities. More than 2,078,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus:

 

  • May 22, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    COVID-19: Some US national parks are re-opening for Memorial Day weekend

    Many popular national parks were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Parks Service is re-opening some of them with new rules and restrictions for visitors ahead of the US long weekend.

  • May 22, 2020 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Trump: US flag will be half-staff next 3 days

    President Donald Trump says he will order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three days as the death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 95,000.

    Trump tweeted Thursday: “I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.”

    He said the flags will continue to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in honor of those in the military who died serving their country.

    The move follows a request from Democratic leaders to do so to recognize a “sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths.”

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Trump that an order to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff would “serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country.”

  • May 22, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    More than 2,078,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Rashi Hardaha and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Sushmita Panda.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 5.1 million, including more than 334,000 fatalities. More than 2,078,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 96,354
    Italy- 32,486
    Spain- 27,940
    France- 28,215
    United Kingdom- 36,042
    Belgium - 9,186

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 1.1 million-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 3,435

