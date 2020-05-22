Coronavirus cases in India mount to 1,18,447; deaths at 3,583. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.1 lakh mark, taking positive cases toll to 1,18,447 including 3,583 deaths and 48,534 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. Though the nation is under another extended phase of lockdown, several relaxations have been provided by in regions where there are less coronavirus cases.
Earlier on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the period of lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country.
In a press statement, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate in the country has improved to 40.32 per cent. "There were reports in a section of media about some decisions of the government regarding the lockdown implementation and response to Covid-19 management. The period of the lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country. As on date, 45,299 people have been cured, taking our recovery rate to 40.32 per cent," the statement said.
The ministry said that as on Thursday, a total of 26,15,920 samples have been tested while 10,3532 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours through 555 testing labs (391 in the government sector and 164 private labs).
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2647
|1709
|53
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|203
|54
|4
|Bihar
|1982
|593
|11
|Chandigarh
|217
|139
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|128
|59
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|11659
|5567
|194
|Goa
|52
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|12905
|5488
|773
|Haryana
|1031
|681
|15
|Himachal Pradesh
|152
|59
|3
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1449
|684
|20
|Jharkhand
|290
|129
|3
|Karnataka
|1605
|571
|41
|Kerala
|690
|510
|4
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|5981
|2843
|270
|Maharashtra
|41642
|11726
|1454
|Manipur
|25
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|1103
|393
|7
|Puducherry
|20
|10
|0#
|Punjab
|2028
|1819
|39
|Rajasthan
|6227
|3485
|151
|Tamil Nadu
|13967
|6282
|94
|Telengana
|1699
|1035
|45
|Tripura
|173
|148
|0
|Uttarakhand
|146
|54
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|5515
|3204
|138
|West Bengal
|3197
|1193
|259
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1620
|Total#
|118447
|48534
|3583
ALSO READ | PM Modi to undertake aerial surveys of cyclone-hit Bengal, Odisha today
ALSO READ | Delhi police wireless control room reports 7 COVID-19 positive cases