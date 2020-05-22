Coronavirus cases in India mount to 1,18,447; deaths at 3,583. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Migrant workers waits at a temporary shelter to register for free travel on a train, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.1 lakh mark, taking positive cases toll to 1,18,447 including 3,583 deaths and 48,534 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Friday. Though the nation is under another extended phase of lockdown, several relaxations have been provided by in regions where there are less coronavirus cases.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the period of lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country.

In a press statement, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate in the country has improved to 40.32 per cent. "There were reports in a section of media about some decisions of the government regarding the lockdown implementation and response to Covid-19 management. The period of the lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country. As on date, 45,299 people have been cured, taking our recovery rate to 40.32 per cent," the statement said.

The ministry said that as on Thursday, a total of 26,15,920 samples have been tested while 10,3532 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours through 555 testing labs (391 in the government sector and 164 private labs).

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2647 1709 53 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 203 54 4 Bihar 1982 593 11 Chandigarh 217 139 3 Chhattisgarh 128 59 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 11659 5567 194 Goa 52 7 0 Gujarat 12905 5488 773 Haryana 1031 681 15 Himachal Pradesh 152 59 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1449 684 20 Jharkhand 290 129 3 Karnataka 1605 571 41 Kerala 690 510 4 Ladakh 44 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 5981 2843 270 Maharashtra 41642 11726 1454 Manipur 25 2 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 1103 393 7 Puducherry 20 10 0# Punjab 2028 1819 39 Rajasthan 6227 3485 151 Tamil Nadu 13967 6282 94 Telengana 1699 1035 45 Tripura 173 148 0 Uttarakhand 146 54 1 Uttar Pradesh 5515 3204 138 West Bengal 3197 1193 259 Cases being reassigned to states 1620 Total# 118447 48534 3583

