PM Modi to visit cyclone Amphan-affected areas in West Bengal, Odisha tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit cyclone Amphan-affected areas in West Bengal and Odisha tomorrow. Cyclone Amphan has claimed at least 72 lives in West Bengal so far. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier in the day, had urged the prime minister to visit the affected districts and provide help to "rebuild those areas from scratch."

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2020

Lakhs of people were rendered homeless as low-lying areas were swamped by the cyclone that slammed the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall in various parts of the state. Amphan was the fiercest cyclone to hit West Bengal in the last 100 years.

"So far as per the reports we have received, 72 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. Two districts – North and South 24 Parganas are completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch. I would urge the Central government to extend all help to the state," Banerjee said after conducting a review meeting with officials.

"I will visit the affected areas very soon. The restoration work will start soon. A large part of North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are facing massive power cut since last evening. Even telephone and mobile connections are down," Banerjee had said today.

"I have never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in my life. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas," she had said.

In Odisha, the cyclone has affected over 44.80 lakh people in 1,500-gram panchayats, despite the Odisha government evacuating around two lakh people from vulnerable areas ahead of the landfall. Meanwhile, restoration work is underway particularly in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, and road connectivity is likely to be restored shortly. But it will take a day or two to fully restore the power supply, an official said.

Though the cyclone did not directly hit Odisha, it uprooted a large number of trees, electric poles and flattened thatched and mud houses as it hurtled towards West Bengal.

