Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.5 million, including more than 303,000 fatalities. More than 1,702,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for the latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 15, 2020 6:39 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.5 million, including more than 303,000 fatalities. More than 1,702,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

 

  May 15, 2020 6:46 AM (IST)

    More than 1,702,000 COVID-19 infected patients recovered so far: Summary

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter @sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais @smamtany and @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 4.4 million, including more than 303,000 fatalities. More than 1,702,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Deaths by country:

    United States- 86,908
    Italy- 31,368
    Spain- 27,321
    France- 27,425
    United Kingdom- 33,614
    Belgium - 8,903

    Coronavirus in India: Total COVID-19 positive cases cross 78,000-mark
    Coronavirus Death Toll in India: As of Thursday evening, the death toll stood at 2,551

