Coronavirus cases in India near 82,000-mark; deaths at 2,649. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 82,000-mark as positive patients toll is now at 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry's data released on Friday. In the past one week, frequency of coronavirus cases in India has risen with over 3,000 cases per day, however, the recovery rate has also increased.

India is nearing towards the end of its extended lockdown period which is till May 17, however, going by PM Modi's recent address to the nation on Tuesday, he announced that lockdown will be further increased, although it will be a bit different from the earlier phases.

The Modi government has also announced economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore which is 10 per cent of country's GDP to infuse liquidity and help businesses evolve during this worldwide crisis.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2205 1192 48 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 87 39 2 Bihar 994 411 7 Chandigarh 191 37 3 Chhattisgarh 60 56 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 8470 3045 115 Goa 14 7 0 Gujarat 9591 3753 586 Haryana 818 439 11 Himachal Pradesh 74 39 2 Jammu and Kashmir 983 485 11 Jharkhand 197 87 3 Karnataka 987 460 35 Kerala 560 491 4 Ladakh 43 22 0 Madhya Pradesh 4426 2171 237 Maharashtra 27524 6059 1019 Manipur 3 2 0 Meghalaya 13 11 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 611 158 3 Puducherry 13 9 1 Punjab 1935 223 32 Rajasthan 4534 2580 125 Tamil Nadu 9674 2240 66 Telengana 1414 950 34 Tripura 156 29 0 Uttarakhand 78 50 1 Uttar Pradesh 3902 2072 88 West Bengal 2377 768 215 Total number of confirmed cases in India 81970# 27920 2649

