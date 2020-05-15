Coronavirus cases in India near 82,000-mark; deaths at 2,649. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 82,000-mark as positive patients toll is now at 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry's data released on Friday. In the past one week, frequency of coronavirus cases in India has risen with over 3,000 cases per day, however, the recovery rate has also increased.
India is nearing towards the end of its extended lockdown period which is till May 17, however, going by PM Modi's recent address to the nation on Tuesday, he announced that lockdown will be further increased, although it will be a bit different from the earlier phases.
The Modi government has also announced economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore which is 10 per cent of country's GDP to infuse liquidity and help businesses evolve during this worldwide crisis.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|2205
|1192
|48
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|87
|39
|2
|Bihar
|994
|411
|7
|Chandigarh
|191
|37
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|60
|56
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|8470
|3045
|115
|Goa
|14
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|9591
|3753
|586
|Haryana
|818
|439
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|74
|39
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|983
|485
|11
|Jharkhand
|197
|87
|3
|Karnataka
|987
|460
|35
|Kerala
|560
|491
|4
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|4426
|2171
|237
|Maharashtra
|27524
|6059
|1019
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|Odisha
|611
|158
|3
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|Punjab
|1935
|223
|32
|Rajasthan
|4534
|2580
|125
|Tamil Nadu
|9674
|2240
|66
|Telengana
|1414
|950
|34
|Tripura
|156
|29
|0
|Uttarakhand
|78
|50
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3902
|2072
|88
|West Bengal
|2377
|768
|215
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|81970#
|27920
|2649
