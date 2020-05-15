Over 4.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide, deaths cross 3 lakh mark

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in the world have crossed 4.5 million mark.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.5 million mark taking positive patients tally to 4,521,260 including 303,071 deaths while 1,702,124 have recovered, according to Worldometers figures. The United States, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany have been the worst hit countries who are facing the brunt of coronavirus.

Several nations are investing and working day-night hard to discover the vaccine for the deadly virus. Some labs have also started human tests but no concrete breakthrough is seen so far.

On Thursday, Donald Trump said he will go through the senate legislation to impose sanctions on China if it fails to satisfy the probe that will be done to investigate the origin of COVID-19 which has affected nations, millions of people and business across the world, bringing the world into standstill.​

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus outbreak

